Manchester United set to beat Liverpool to the appointment of Jason Wilcox



Manchester United are seemingly on track to pip bitter rivals Liverpool to the appointment of Jason Wilcox.

Wilcox has been tipped to take up a technical director position at United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to implement a solid football structure that will usher the club into the new era.

Already, the Red Devils secured the signing of Omar Berrada from Manchester City. Berrada is poised to succeed Richard Arnold and become United’s CEO.

United are also in talks with Newcastle over Dan Ashworth, who is the number one candidate to take up a maiden sporting director role at Old Trafford.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United made a formal approach to Southampton for Wilcox, as Ratcliffe’s vision of a “best-in-class” hierarchy at Old Trafford starts to take shape.

It was relayed that Southampton were annoyed and angered by United’s approach for Wilcox and so the Championship club knocked back the 20-time English champions’ offer.

On their part, United insist that they were respectful and followed all the right procedures.

Soon after Fabrizio Romano shockingly revealed that Wilcox has resigned from his position as Southampton’s sporting director in an effort to force a switch to United.

The Italian journalist mentioned that the former Blackburn winger wants to be part of Ratcliffe’s United revolution.

The Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella has thrown a spanner in the works and suggested that Liverpool also want Wilcox.

According to Kinsella, Jurgen Klopp’s side already have an agreement in place with Southampton over a compensation package that would allow him to join the Merseysiders ahead of United – weirdly enough, Kinsella’s update arrived after Romano divulged that Wilcox had already resigned and wants to join United.

The Standard explain that United are aware of Liverpool’s attempts to land Wilcox and are eagerly trying to hijack the deal.

It’s more likely however that Liverpool tried to beat United to Wilcox but the Anfield outfit lost the race for the 53-year-old. This order of events aligns perfectly with a report published on X (formerly Twitter) by Academy Scoop – a relatively reliable source for United news and information.

“Despite reports of an agreement on compensation with Southampton, Jason Wilcox will not be joining Liverpool.”

“Wilcox has verbally expressed his desire to be a part of INEOS’ project, and only intends to join Manchester United, once compensation is agreed.”

Romano has also reiterated this and said, “The only club for Jason Wilcox is Man United, he has agreed terms with Man United and wants to be part of INEOS project.”

“Agreement with Manchester United confirmed.”

Unless there is another twist, it seems like all is set for Wilcox to move to United.