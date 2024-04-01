Manchester United target Mandela Keita will likely leave Royal Antwerp according to CEO

Manchester United have received a boost as midfield target, Mandela Keita, will most likely leave Royal Antwerp at the end of the season.

The 21 year old has had an impressive campaign for the Belgian side, playing 30 games in the Jupiler Pro League and Champions League.

The young midfielder has also registered three assists in all competitions.

His fine form has attracted the attention of numerous clubs across Europe, including the Red Devils.

INEOS have claimed that the club’s new transfer strategy will focus on bringing in young players who are about to take off in their career and Keita certainly falls into that category.

United were linked with the player at the start of last month as it was reported that they have joined a growing list of suitors for the defensive midfielder.

Now Antwerp’s CEO, Sven Jaecques, has admitted that it will be very difficult to keep hold of the player this summer in the context of this interest.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad he claimed, “it will be difficult to keep Mandela Keita. He has been receiving interest from abroad for some time. In January, we even turned down concrete offers for him.

“After this season, that will be less obvious (that we can keep him).”

It is clear to see why the Old Trafford side would be interested in recruiting the talented midfielder.

Midfield has been a source of frustration all season for United fans, as they were cut open at will against Wolves on opening day.

Unfortunately, the situation has rarely looked better as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat’s futures probably all lie away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Therefore United have been linked to numerous defensive midfield targets such as Amadou Onana and Morten Hjulmand.

However, both would be quite expensive, so perhaps someone of Keita’s profile would appeal to INEOS under PSR restrictions.

The midfield man also seems to have the skillset to adequately replace Casemiro and can be the perfect long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

According to TEAMTALK, “Keita is a formidable force playing as a defensive midfielder, making an average of 3.2 tackles and 2 interceptions per game.

“The once-capped Belgium international is also comfortable with the ball at his feet with a pass success rate of 89%.”

He has also been described as “an energetic midfielder who has something of a unique profile in the midfield. He is incredibly strong from a defensive point of view with the ability to play as a lone 6 and break up attacks from the opposition with ease.”

With the player’s future looking likely to be away from Antwerp, this is certainly a transfer worth keeping an eye on as the summer window draws ever closer.