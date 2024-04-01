Marc Skinner’s crucial half-time team talk helps Man Utd to victory

Manchester United manager, Marc Skinner, said his team had a “frank and honest conversation” which led to their impressive comeback victory over Everton.

United went 1-0 down inside ten minutes at Leigh Sports Village due to a mistake at the back but came back in the second half to win 4-1.

Skinner said: “I thought the first half we were fine. We made some mistakes in those build up phases which we have to own and we will take forward. At half-time, the players had a good, frank and honest conversation and come out and put our energy into the performance.”

United bagged three goals in the space of eight minutes to turn things around as Turner headed in from a corner and Toone scored a brace. Leah Galton who had returned from injury and came off the bench added a fourth in the final minute of the ninety.

Despite the emphatic turn-around, a small section of fans were still displeased with the events of the afternoon and the season so far as they continued to brandish ‘Skinner Out’ signs as the United manager and players applauded the home support.

Skinner continued: “There was a real massive growth moment at half-time so I always thought we could easily come out second half and do that.”

There has been growing unrest in the fanbase since before Christmas which has only intensified as United fall further behind the top three. A divide has formed as many of the fanbase insist they will back the manager.

Skinner is out of contract in the summer but sources close to the club insist that United want to keep him beyond the end of the season.

This time last year, United were in the title race, pushing eventual winners Chelsea right to the final day and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

This year, they find themselves in a battle to stay in fourth as Liverpool continue to nip at their heels. But all is not lost for United as they gear up for an FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea who pipped them to the trophy last year in the final.

Today’s result could prove a turning point for the team if they can find the energy and belief they exhibited in the second half for the full ninety against Chelsea.

Should United go one better than last year and win the FA Cup or even just making it to the final after beating Chelsea for what would be the first time in their history, surely Skinner will be redeemed for the inconsistency his side have shown in the league.

