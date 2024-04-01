Olympique Lyonnais turn down chance to sign Anthony Martial after he was offered to them



Olympique Lyonnais reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Manchester United striker Anthony Martial after they were presented with the chance to land him.

This represents a major blow in Martial’s efforts to secure a new club at the end of the season.

The Frenchman’s contract at United is set to expire when the Premier League campaign concludes.

Martial has endured a very difficult season at Old Trafford due to injuries that have kept him from featuring regularly or nailing down a run of games.

He has managed just five starts so far this term and has one goal to his name, which came against Everton.

The 28-year-old has seemingly been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and will almost certainly not be offered an extension or fresh terms to extend his stay at the club.

He therefore has to find a new team as he aims to get his career back on track.

According to French publication Jeunes Footeux, Martial was offered to Lyon but they elected not to explore the option of adding the United star to their ranks.

The outlet divulged, “At the end of his contract at Manchester United at the end of the season, Anthony Martial, who will not be extended, has been offered to several clubs across Europe including Olympique Lyonnais.”

“However, Gones boss John Textor did not want to follow through.”

It’s very telling that Lyon, despite their struggles, do not want Martial even on a free. While his United spell has largely been disappointing, he can be lethal and a game-changer when fully fit and firing.

The Ligue 1 giants currently lie in 10th place in the table rankings and just recently dragged themselves from the possibility of being relegated to France’s second division.

It’s also important to note that Martial began his professional career at Lyon before he completed a move to AS Monaco in 2013 for €6m. It’s from Monaco that United swooped in for him in 2015.

Lyon’s decision to not pursue Martial may also be influenced by the player’s extremely high wages at United.

Martial is one of the Red Devils’ biggest earners and commands around £250,000 per week – a sum that Lyon certainly can’t afford to match.