Porto left back Wendell could be a target for Manchester United in the summer



Manchester United conceded a last-minute equaliser against Brentford in their Premier League game on Saturday to leave the Gtech Community Stadium with a point.

It was more than they deserved with the Bees completely dominating the Red Devils with the goal coming as a result of Aaron Wan-Bissaka being slow to move up and play Ivan Toney offside.

The England international grabbed the assist for Kristoffer Ajer’s goal and pundits were quick to blame the former Crystal Palace star for not showing enough desire.

Erik ten Hag once again selected Wan-Bissaka as the left-back, a position he has never played in before, instead of picking Diogo Dalot there, who is competent in that role.

Problems at LB

Left-back has been a particularly difficult position for the Dutchman to fill due to Luke Shaw’s injuries and Tyrell Malacia’s problems.

Sergio Reguilon did not do enough during his loan spell while academy graduate Alvaro Fernandez was deemed not good enough. Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have had to fill in temporarily in many games.

United will bring in a new left-back in the summer and Givemesport have linked Porto’s experienced full-back Wendell with a move to Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has been excellent this season, scoring four times and providing three assists in 27 games across all competitions, his most productive season in terms of goal involvements.

Despite his advancing years, the former Bayer Leverkusen star showed his worth during the two-legged Champions League tie against Arsenal, with the Gunners also interested in a summer deal.

Eyes on Wendell

There are other teams in the fray as well and from a United perspective, a summer deal would not be the worst option. If fit, Shaw is the undoubted starter and the 30-year-old will be more than happy with a backup role.

“Juve have started looking at Wendell and if Porto start to show any openness to selling him then I wonder if he could come into view for the likes of Man United and maybe even Arsenal, who saw the job he did on Saka recently.

“This is a player with really big experience, playing all over the world in huge competitions and at competitive teams. He would be pretty cheap and from conversations I have had around United and Arsenal the mindset and wisdom of new players is going to be key because both of those sides really want players that can help elevate their younger talent.”

The report mentions that United want to pair upcoming talent with experience and the Brazil international has dollops of that. Also his market value is only €5 million.

The budget will decide which players can be bought but INEOS currently have plans to recruit young.