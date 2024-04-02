Date set for Manchester United u18s Premier League Cup final



The date has been set and Manchester United will host the U18 Premier League Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

Booking their place in the finals with a thumping 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Adam Lawrence’s side now have home advantage in the final with the match taking place at Leigh Sports Village on April 23 at 19:30 BST.

Chasing their first victory in the competition, the club are looking for a big crowd to cheer on the young reds who have been in scintillating form this season by offering free tickets to all supporters.

Coming up later this month… the #U18PLCup final 🏆 Our U18s host Man City at @LSVStadium on Tuesday 23 April — order your free tickets now and support the young Reds! 👇#MUFC || #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2024

The U18 Premier League Cup was launched in 2017 with the previous winners being Chelsea (2018, 2022), Manchester City (2019, 2020) and Tottenham Hotspur (2023).

Yet to lift the trophy, the furthest Manchester United has made it was the semifinals back in 2019 when they were defeated by City 3-0 in the summit clash.

Despite the loss in 2019, an injury-stricken United side at the time still included James Garner, Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Largie Ramazani, and Brandon Williams, all of whom have gone on to feature regularly in top-flight football.

The current U18 team is also in the middle of an injury crisis, and manager Lawrence will be hoping to have some of his key players back in three weeks time including Shea Lacey, Jack Fletcher, and Jayce Fitzgerald, who have all been absent in recent weeks.

Scoring 18 goals in their five matches on the road to the final, United’s free flowing U18s are certain to put on a show against City in the final.

The two sides have already met twice this season with United taking the meeting with a 1-0 win at Carrington before falling to a 1-4 loss away.

Currently sitting atop U18 Premier League North table, the young Reds’ season could come down to two final matches to secure a remarkable double.

If they hold onto their lead in the league, United will go head to head with the winner of the U18 Premier League South, currently topped by West Ham, in an end-of-season league final.

The U18s last cup victory came in 2022 in the FA Youth Cup which featured now first team stars Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

So get your tickets now to cheer on United in the Premier League Cup final and see the next generation of United’s homegrown stars.