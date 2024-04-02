Ella Toone is the first Manchester United women’s player to score 50 goals

Ella Toone has become the first player to score 50 goals for Manchester United Women as she scored a brace in United’s impressive comeback victory over Everton on Sunday.

United manager, Marc Skinner, said: “There aren’t many people that will score 50-51 for this club and that shows how special she is. I hope she goes on to get hundreds, she can be a legend for this club.”

United began the afternoon in fifth place behind Liverpool but after going a goal down they managed to beat the Toffees 4-1 in a sensational fight back to go fourth in the WSL.

Millie Turner drew United level before Toone’s strike in a congested penalty area saw the Reds take the lead three minutes later. She wheeled away sparking wild celebrations amongst her teammates as it marked her fiftieth goal.

Five minutes later she followed up with her second goal of the afternoon before Galton added a fourth in the dying stages of the game.

Toone had been part of the youth set-up but had stints at Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City due to the absence of a senior team at United.

When her childhood club announced the reformation of its senior team in 2018, Toone was quick to sign up to be a Red again.

She is now just one of four players still at the club from that inaugural season.

The number seven netted her first United goal back in 2018, in the Championship, when she came off the bench to score against Aston Villa.

Toone has been somewhat of a pioneer for United, being the first player to reach a century of appearances and the first to make 150 appearances for the club earlier this season.

At international level, Toone has become a mainstay in Sarina Wiegman’s international squad and netted some crucial goals during her time in an England shirt.

Toone scored the opening goal in the Euros final against Germany which the Lionesses went on to win 2-1 in extra time.

She is expected to be in action this Friday as England take on Sweden in a European qualifying match at Wembley Stadium.