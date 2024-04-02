Facundo Pellistri set to leave Manchester United in the summer as INEOS look to trim squad

Manchester United are set for a busy summer with INEOS taking control of thier first transfer market at the club.

Incomings and outgoings are expected, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s consortium hoping to offload some off the fringe players in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

As reported by The Mirror, Facundo Pellistri looks to be one that will fall into that category with the 22-year-old struggling to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan started the season at United but is now on loan at La Liga side Granada after failing to impress Ten Hag.

Given United’s lack of attacking threat, the fact Pellistri was allowed to leave tells a damning tale of his current standing in the squad.

The winger’s time at United hasn’t been easy since joining for a fee of £7.65million from Primera División side Penarol in October 2020.

This is Pellistri’s third loan spell and he has only registered 24 first-team appearances for United.

He is yet to get off the mark in terms of goals at Old Trafford and has only managed two assists, stats that look likely to be his final figures at the club.

However, he looks much more comfortable in the slower pace of Spanish football and has played well at times for Granada.

A standout performance in the Nou Camp in February, which included a goal and an assist, provided a reminder of his potential.

Pellistri will be disappointed with how things have panned out at United, particularly after being promised he would go “straight into the first team”, according to Penarol secretary Evaristo Gonzalez.

United will hope to recoup the majority of the fee paid for the player four years ago, who could still go onto have a notable career away from Old Trafford.

