Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick shortlisted for Bayern Munich post

A busy summer is expected across Europe with major managerial changes planned at some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be entering next season with new managers and question marks over the position at Manchester United still remain.

United have struggled for any kind of consistency since Sir Alex Ferguson left just over a decade ago and it’s a theme that has continued with latest head coach Erik ten Hag.

Highly respected coach Ralf Rangnick has experienced the challenges of leading United, having taken interim charge for the second half of the 2021/22 season after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Rangnick couldn’t find the formula and despite planning to stay on in a consultancy role beyond his managerial spell, left the club in the summer of 2022.

The German coach has since shown his credentials whilst in charge of the Austrian national side and is one of three on the shortlist for the Bayern job at the end of the season.

This represents a personal turnaround for Rangnick who was ridiculed by some for his impact at United.

Although the German struggled to get a tune out of the players, his skills with regard to setting the sporting structure up at the club were criminally underused by the Glazer family.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Rangnick faces competition from current bookies favourite Roberto de Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann who is reportedly interested in a shock return to the job.

This, in turn, could have implications for United should they decide to make a change themselves in the summer.

Ten Hag’s position is looking more and more tenuous as the weeks go on with Champions League qualification seemingly now out of reach for the Dutchman.

De Zerbi and Nagelsmann have both been linked with the post at Old Trafford and INEOS will be keen to get their number one choice if Ten Hag is moved on.

Outgoing Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel will also be looking for work in the coming months and will be another name in the hat for the top job in Manchester.

It remains to be seen who ends up where but United will be well aware of the managerial merry-go-round currently in place and will surely be doing their due diligence on potential targets.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is still the favourite to lead United into next season and will be desperate to finish the campaign strongly to convince any doubters currently at the club.