Harry Maguire picks his favourite moments from his 200 games at Manchester United

Harry Maguire’s substitute appearance in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday marked a special milestone for the defender.

It was Maguire’s 200th showing in a red shirt and whilst the team’s performance won’t live long in the memory, the centre-back can be proud of his achievement.

The 31-year-old sat down with the club’s official channel to reflect in some of his stand-out moments since joining from Leicester in 2021.

It’s not all been plain sailing for the England man but things did get off to the perfect start, beating Chelsea by four goals to nil on his debut, a day he still calls the “biggest highlight.”

“It was a great occasion, playing at Old Trafford in front of the fans,” he said. “It was a sunny day against Chelsea and to get the 4-0 victory on my debut is something I’ll never forget. It was a moment with all my friends and family in the stand and a really proud day for myself.

“The pressure of the opening day of the season is always the one, as players, you feel the most nervous in a season. You’ve had that period of off-season and to go out there (on) my debut, (at) Old Trafford (in that) atmosphere was unbelievable,” he said.

United’s rip-roaring defeat of Manchester City in the final game before the COVID lock down is another day Maguire looked back on, describing the atmosphere as “one of the best I’ve ever played in.”

Maguire finally lifted a trophy for the club last season, winning the Carabao Cup against Newcastle after coming so close with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Europa League final of 2021.

“Obviously, lifting the Carabao Cup as well was a huge moment for me. This club demands winning trophies.

We got beaten in a Europa League final under Ole in a penalty shootout, which was tough to take. But to (win a trophy) in Erik’s first season was really impressive. The lads did a great job and thoroughly deserved a trophy,” said Maguire.

The centre-back has enjoyed somewhat of a return to form this season after looking like his days were numbered at Old Trafford last summer.

In what has been a difficult campaign for the club overall, Maguire has showed his capabilities and does still have a chance to end strongly and add to his trophy count with the club still in the FA Cup.

United will be expected to reach the showpiece final, having been drawn against Championship side Coventry City, in the semis – a tie that takes place on April 21.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

