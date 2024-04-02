Hull City owner Acun Ilical names former Manchester United player Fred as his dream signing for the Championship club

Manchester United turelent summer transfer window last year saw the departure of Brazilian midfielder, Fred.

The 31-year-old swapped Manchester for Turkey, joining Fenerbache for a fee of £13million.

Fred has enjoyed a fine season in the Super Lig and has caught the eye of Hull City owner Acun Ilical.

Turkish businessman Ilican took control of the Championship side in 2022 and has ambitions of getting the club back into the Premier League.

As reported by The Sun, Ilican was asked to pick his dream signings from the top division in Turkey.

The 54-year-old wasted no time in naming the former United man, alongside Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, as the two players he would love to see in a Hull shirt.

“If I had the right to buy two footballers at the end of the season, I would close my eyes and buy Fred,” he claimed.

Ilican has lined up the midfield that includes the Brazilian and believes he would light up the KCOM Stadium.

“Seri-Fred-Ozan trio would be so good that you can sit and watch it with pleasure,” he added.

Fred divided opinion during his five-year spell at Old Trafford but did make 218 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 18 assists as well as putting in some big performances on big occasions.

His energy has certainly been missed in the centre of the park this season, with Erik ten Hag’s midfield being far too easy to run over throughout the campaign.

The midfielder has chalked up 28 games for Fenerbache this season, who are involved in a two horse race for the Super Lig title.

Fred’s side sit just two points off league leaders Galatasaray, with the two sides set to collide on the penultimate day of the season.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

