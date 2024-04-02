Kieran McKenna on Manchester United’s radar after his incredible work at Ipswich Town

On Monday, it emerged that Manchester United are working on bringing in Jason Wilcox from Southampton.

Man United supposedly want to make the former Manchester City head of academy their technical director as part of the new recruitment team.

Having already confirmed Omar Berrada as the club’s new CEO, the INEOS group also remain keen on making Dan Ashworth their sporting director.

Amid all these massive changes, fans have been left wondering about Erik ten Hag’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

INEOS are yet to publicly guarantee the Dutch coach will stay at the helm beyond this season, and considering how the Red Devils have performed under him lately, it is best to consider potential replacements in the background.

Further, Ten Hag might decide to depart himself come the end of the season, as INEOS plan to take some power away from United’s manager.

According to Football Insider, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS director of sport Dave Brailsford feel Ten Hag has had far too much input on transfers at Old Trafford.

Their intention is to put in place a model in which the head coach concentrates solely on the first team.

The same report adds that United are following Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, who is emerging as a strong contender to be their next manager.

McKenna, who worked as an assistant coach at United under Jose Mourinho as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left the club following the latter’s sacking.

He subsequently moved to Ipswich, who were in the EFL League One at the time. Now, the side sit at the top of the Championship table with just six games to go. A Premier League promotion is undoubtedly going to do wonders for his reputation across England.

Interestingly, he has already impressed United chiefs with his transformation of the Championship club and is seen as a “future Man United manager” by some at the club.

Some fans may question, and rightly so, if he is experienced enough for a club like United. However, there is little doubt concerning his tactical prowess.

Not only Ipswich have consistently produced results under him, but they also play an exciting brand of football, having scored more goals than any other side in England’s second tier this term.

