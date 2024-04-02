Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof ruled out for a month with fresh injury setbacks



Manchester United defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are set to miss a month of competitive action due to fresh injury setbacks.

United have confirmed the devastating news via their official website.

The club’s statement reads, “Manchester United centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for at least a month due to muscle injuries.”

Lindelof was taken off just before the 70th minute mark during United’s most recent clash against Brentford.

The Swede started alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of the Red Devils’ backline but neither player completed the match. Varane was also substituted at the interval but it was Lindelof’s issue which seemed a bit more serious.

Lindelof hit the ground while clutching his hamstrings.

The 29-year-old was unavailable to Erik ten Hag for selection for around a month during the busy December-January period amid a groin injury.

Even more disastrous is that Martinez is also facing a spell on the sidelines while he recovers from yet another physical setback picked up this term.

The World Cup winner has managed just nine Premier League appearances and 11 games across all competitions, during a campaign that has been riddled with injuries.

Martinez missed almost four months due to a foot injury picked up in Setember before he suffered a knee injury just four games into his return.

He just made his comeback into the team during United’s Saturday clash vs. Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium when he replaced Lindelof. Unfortunately, it now seems that the return was a little too soon for the 26-year-old who can’t seem to catch a break in his second campaign at Old Trafford.

According to United, Martinez has now sustained a calf strain in training and will be unavailable for the Red Devils’ next few clashes.

Ten Hag’s men are back in action on Thursday when they make their way to London to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s men. United then host Liverpool on Sunday.



