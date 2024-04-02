Man United target Rodrygo could be forced out of Real Madrid after Kylian Mbappe’s arrival

Much has been made about Manchester United’s shaky defensive performance in their 1-1 draw against Brentford over the weekend.

The Bees had to wait until the very last kick of the game to rattle Man United’s net, with Kristoffer Ajer making no mistake from the edge of the penalty area in the 99th minute.

However, Brentford mustered a staggering 31 shots on the night, and it is not far-fetched to say that United were lucky to return with a point from the Gtech Community Stadium.

But this only paints half a picture. The Red Devils were equally underwhelming going forward. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund all did little to trouble Brentford’s defence.

Bringing in a new attacker is going to be as crucial as adding another centre-back to Ten Hag’s squad this summer. And it seems, United have already started working on that front.

As per El Larguero, United are among a number of clubs interested in signing Brazilian talent Rodrygo, 23.

The Real Madrid forward has largely played second fiddle to fellow countryman Vinicius Junior in recent seasons.

Despite being a natural left-winger, he has had to play the majority of games for Los Blancos on the opposite flank.

Still, he has regularly managed to post an impressive tally. This season alone, Rodrygo has been directly involved in 15 goals in La Liga.

However, with Madrid expected to add Kylian Mbappe to their already star-studded frontline, Rodrygo may struggle to get minutes even on the right wing should Carlo Ancelotti decide to play the Frenchman out wide.

Regardless, Rodrygo remains committed to continuing in the Spanish capital. It is claimed that he believes following Mbappe’s arrival, Madrid’s project will be the best in world football.

Accordingly, he has no interest in joining United or any other interested party for that matter. And if he cannot be persuaded to change his mind, United have plenty of time to shape their transfer plan for this summer.

The transfer market is full of talented forwards – all United need is a solid vision and a healthy budget heading into the window.

The state of the latter, however, heavily relies on whether they manage to qualify for the Champions League or not for the next campaign.