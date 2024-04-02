Manchester United announce nominees for March Player of the Month award



Manchester United have announced that Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho and Andre Onana are all in the running to claim the club’s March Player of the Month award.

United played four games in March and recorded two wins, one draw and one loss.

After opening the month with a 3-1 defeat at the Etihad at the hands of Manchester City, the Red Devils proceeded to then beat Everton 2-0 before registering a pulsating 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final triumph vs. Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The victory against Liverpool sent United through to the semi-final of the competition, where they will face Championship outfit Coventry City on 21 April.

After overcoming Jurgen Klopp’s side, United finished off March with a very underwhelming and disappointing draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium last Saturday.

United produced a poor performance and almost completed an incredible smash-and-grab when Mason Mount found the back of the net in the 96th minute of proceedings.

However, the team could not hold on for all three points and were hit back just three minutes later when an unmarked Kristoffer Ajer restored parity to ensure the spoils were shared.

Dalot, Garnacho and Onana played all four matches and are in competition to win the club’s monthly accolade.

Interestingly, Mainoo was not nominated despite a stellar past few weeks that saw his United performances rewarded with a first senior England call-up.

Dalot who has been in impressive form this season especially caught in the win over Liverpool with a solid display.

The Portugal international has been so good that even when Aaron Wan-Bissaka returned from injury, Ten Hag was forced to deploy the Englishman at left-back.

In addition to grabbing an assist for Amad Diallo’s winning goal against Liverpool late into extra time, Garnacho also won all two penalties for United in the win vs. the Toffees. The penalties he won in the first half were dispatched by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Onana was one of the few United players who did well against Brentford.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper came up ith a number of crucial saves that kept the team in the game. He faced a mind-boggling 31 shots but had an answer for most of Brentford’s attempts at his goal.

His exploits against the Bees earned him a spot in BBC’s Team of the Week selection.

The winner of United’s Match Player of the Month prize will be announced on Thursday.