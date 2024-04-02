Manchester United have reportedly triggered the extension option in Mason Greenwood’s contract



Where does Mason Greenwood’s future lie? That’s a question that seemed to have received a definitive answer last summer when he went to Getafe in a hastily arranged deal after backlash over his potential return to Manchester United.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments on him, which kept the door open for a return, reignited the debate around it.

Since then, it has been one rumour after another with radio silence from both, the club and the player.

Now, reliable outlet The Athletic, who also reported on the plans to reintegrate him last summer, report that United have already triggered the option to extend Greenwood’s deal at United.

His contract is set to expire next summer, in 2025, but United have a club option to extend it by a year.

The report states that there are two sides to the story, one by United and the other by Getafe, his loan club at present.

There is a feeling in the Getafe camp that United have already triggered that option to protect his value and give them more leverage in negotiations in the summer.

United’s camp, however, have not confirmed anything of the sort which is crucial because even though it is not a proper contract renewal, the club generally announces when it triggers that option for other players.

However, it is important to note that Greenwood’s case is unlike any other player in the sense that the news of his extension will not be received well by many.

Therefore, it is extremely likely that even if United have triggered it, an official announcement might not be forthcoming.

In any case, it increasingly looks like United triggering that extension option would be more to get some extra money from his transfer than with any larger plan to have him back playing at Old Trafford.

Financial Fair Play worries make him a huge asset in sales as any income would be pure profit due to his academy player status and United could be leaning towards that route.