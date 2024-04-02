Manchester United players left hugely impressed after one-on-one meetings with Sir Dave Brailsford



Members of the Manchester United squad were reportedly left very impressed after holding personal talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford.

Ever since Ratcliffe completed his 27.7% partial investment into United, INEOS led by Brailsford have been conducting a thorough audit of the club in an effort to identify areas of improvement.

Already, United secured the services of Omar Berrada from Manchester City, who is set to join as chief executive in the summer.

The Red Devils have also made approaches for Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, who are poised to assume the sporting director and technical director roles at Old Trafford respectively.

Brailsford has certainly wasted no time as both he and Ratcliffe seek to restore United to their past glories.

The Telegraph reports that Brailsford held one-on-one meetings with United players over INEOS’ master plan for the club.

“Telegraph Sport understands that Brailsford has met most of United’s first-team squad to present his and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos master plan and take observations and questions from players.”

“The one-on-one talks, which have also taken place with staff members, are not linked to the future of manager Erik ten Hag and are said to have impressed players and left them feeling optimistic over the future with Ineos now in charge of football operations.”

“Players have been personally briefed on short-term and long-term plans for the club and how Ineos intends to restore a culture of winning and excellence at Old Trafford. Those who have held talks with Brailsford have been given the opportunity to add their own thoughts and ideas, and ask questions.”

The newspaper clarifies that the players were not asked about manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s job is far from secure amidst United’s dismal results and performances this season. It has been suggested that Ratcliffe and his associates could make a managerial change once the campaign includes.

United have been linked to some of his potential replacements including Julian Nagelsmann, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank, Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Roberto De Zerbi.

According to The Telegraph, Brailsford did not discuss the Dutchman with the players as he was keen not to undermine the 53-year-old coach’s authority while the 20-time English champions are still fighting for top four and FA Cup glory.

The news outlet further states, “Outsiders are convinced that Ten Hag will eventually be replaced, but no indications of that were given during Brailsford’s face-to-face meetings with players which centred on more structural, club-wide and global matters.”

Matt Law explains that Brailsford has already become a key figure at the club and is among the first to arrive and the last to leave on a daily basis.