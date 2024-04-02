Manchester United prepared to blow Real Madrid out of the water for Messinho



After such a disappointing season, Manchester United need to get their recruitment right in the upcoming transfer window to kickstart the new era under INEOS.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already indicated that the club will shift focus away from signing Eredivisie players which was the norm under Erik ten Hag to unearthing the next gem.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, the club have spent big money on finished products but that ploy did not work out and hence this shift in approach that had worked so well during the legendary Scot’s time.

Incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth had revealed the need to reduce the age of the first team squad and that means younger players will be preferred.

Messinho chase

There are none more talented than Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, who at the age of 16, has already made his debut for the Palmeiras, becoming the club’s fourth youngest player ever.

He has made five appearances this season, registering an assist in the process. The right-winger is popularly called “Messinho” as an homage to Lionel Messi, due to similarities in their playing style.

The Peoples Person had relayed earlier that all of Europe’s elites are chasing the wonderkid’s signature with Real Madrid at the front of the queue to add to their recent capture of Endrick.

But as per Fichajes, the Red Devils are ready to blow Los Blancos out of the water with a humongous bid which is even more than the Brazil U17 international’ release clause.

Willian’s release clause stands at €60 million but the 20-time English league champions are willing to table an offer of €90 million, which no club in Europe is willing to pay.

United readying huge bid

“Real Madrid continue to search Brazilian football in search of new talents, all while waiting for Endrick’s arrival in the summer of 2024, and it is precisely in Palmeiras where the Merengue team would have found a new gem in Messinho.

“However, the white club could see its dream shattered since Manchester United would be willing to go all out and put an offer of more than 90 million euros on Palmeiras’ table to secure Messinho’s services, with this being a price that Real Madrid nor any of the other teams interested in the young Brazilian talent would be willing to pay.”

Among his others suitors are Barcelona, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City. While the price is indeep steep for an unproven talent, Real’s recruitment from Brazil which includes Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes has proved the right choice.

And Messinho is expected to be another future superstar and considering United’s troubles on the right wing, it could prove to be a blockbuster purchase if it turned out to be true.