Manchester United willing to break club record for a midfielder to get Joao Neves in the summer



Christian Eriksen is out of favour and often in games, out of breath, while Casemiro’s decline has been sharp and sudden.

Just like that, Manchester United’s first-choice midfield of last year was wiped out in an instant.

Mason Mount is yet to impress and Scott McTominay is a midfielder only in name. Kobbie Mainoo is somehow holding it all together at 18.

It is no secret that United need a midfielder in the summer, preferably a young option so they are not at this point again in the next two years.

It seems like Sir Jim Ratcliffe recognises that which is why they are willing to break their club record fee for a midfielder in their pursuit of Joao Neves.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that United have more than €100 million set aside to launch their pursuit of the 19-year-old midfielder.

United know Benfica won’t budge much on their player but are determined to at least make them think with an extraordinary offer.

Currently, Paul Pogba holds the club record fee of €105 million or so when he moved to United from Juventus in 2016.

If negotiations for Neves begin at the €100 million mark, it is pretty safe to assume that Pogba’s fee will be surpassed easily.

In return, United would get a natural defensive midfielder who, at the age of just 19, has the world at his feet.

He has been capped five times by Portugal and the fans would already be dreaming of a Mainoo-Neves axis in midfield which could set the club up for more than the next decade.

Furthermore, it would allow Casemiro the opportunity to take on a bit-part/mentorship role which will also see Neves and Mainoo flourish and learn at the same time.

It didn’t end too well the last time United broke their club record for a midfielder. Neves, however, looks like a far better deal.