Southampton manager Russell Martin breaks silence on Manchester United’s pursuit of Jason Wilcox

Southampton manager Russell Martin has broken his silence on Manchester United’s pursuit of the club’s technical director Jason Wilcox.

With a major overhaul of Man United’s footballing operations underway since the INEOS minority takeover, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company have made significant strides in revamping the club’s leadership.

This started with the appointment of a new CEO, Omar Berrada, who has reportedly already participated in “clandestine” meetings as he prepares to step into his new role.

Another position that Ratcliffe is looking to fill is that of sporting director, with Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth emerging as the preferred candidate. INEOS is believed to be satisfied with him coming on board in September, forming part of the United co-owner’s long-term strategy for the club.

Now, the club is in search of a technical director, with Southampton’s Jason Wilcox being named the frontrunner.

As mentioned by The Peoples Person, United formally approached the EFL Championship club, making an offer amounting to the value of a year’s worth of his salary.

Southampton were frustrated by United’s approach, however, given that it could distract Wilcox at a crucial point of the season when the club has just eight matches to play as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Although it was later mentioned that Liverpool could look to hijack United’s deal for Wilcox, the technical director reportedly verbalised his preference to join United out of a desire to be a part of INEOS’s revival of the club.

Even though United appear to be frontrunners, it appears as if there is now another spanner in the works.

The Mirror reported late last night that Southampton are reluctant to allow Wilcox to depart despite rumours that a monetary agreement between him and United has been reached.

Following Southampton’s 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town, manager Russell Martin stated: “I’ve been hearing from the media that Jason’s leaving for six weeks. Nothing’s changed. I spoke to Jason this morning, we’ve had a game, I’m here to talk about the game, not about Jason.”

While he appeared to accept that Wilcox could leave, Martin expressed his opposition to this possibility, adding: “You know my feelings on Jason, and I’ll have a chat with him after. I’ve just had a text saying how proud he was of the performance. The rest is, once I’m told I’ll let you know.”

There’s another obstacle standing in the way of United’s pursuit, namely the miscommunication over Wilcox’s supposed buyout clause. While United reportedly believed that offering him the equivalent of a year’s worth of his salary was sufficient to cover the buyout clause in his contract, Southampton insisted that such a clause does not exist.

