Andre Onana names the “greatest mentor” he has in his contacts



The goalkeepers’ union is alive and well it seems and at Manchester United, it is thriving.

Andre Onana was recently a guest on United’s YouTube channel where he was asked who is the greatest mentor he has in his contact list.

His answer was straight out of the book of somebody who knows how to do fan service and endear himself to the support.

Onana revealed his greatest mentor is United legend and Champions League winner Edwin Van der Sar.

The Cameroonian, who struggled initially after joining but has lately emerged as one of the most reliable performers at the club, said Van der Saar’s advice to him has been crucial.

The Dutchman oversaw Onana’s development into an elite player when they both were at Ajax and Onana reveals it is during that time he had the opportunity to pick his senior’s brains.

Van der Sar told him that he shouldn’t be afraid of making mistakes because it comes with the territory of being a goalkeeper who takes risks.

Onana is regularly seen trying to play the ball out from the back which has also put United in trouble sometimes but Van der Saar’s advice clearly points to this being a part of the job.

Onana said that his first instinct on the pitch is to always look forward, something encouraged at Ajax but obviously comes with great peril.

Van der Sar’s advice to Onana then was that if he didn’t learn to live with the risk, his career would be over, which resulted in the Cameroonian becoming one of the most progressive keepers in the world.

United were initially not seeing that version of the player but as he has gained confidence, his shot-stopping has come leaps and bounds.

The next step would be to bring the ball-playing skills too which is more difficult since he needs players comfortable with the ball ahead of him for that to flourish.