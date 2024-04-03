Club chairman urges Man United to sign Ivan Toney, says he would instantly turn them into title challengers



Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has urged Manchester United to do everything possible to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The striker position is believed to be a position United are keen on strengthening ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite showing positive signs of the player he could develop to become, it remains abundantly clear that Rasmus Hojlund still needs help.

United interested in Toney

United also need quality depth in the number nine role and this is where Toney comes in. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Brentford are likely to demand a fee in the region of £50 million-£60 million to part with Toney’s services.

It was also relayed that West Ham are leading the race to sign the England international, who is also believed to be on the radar of other rivals clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Sun, United could take the lead in the race to sign Toney due to a few reservations Arsenal and Chelsea harbour about the talisman.

“Manchester United could be in pole position to sign Ivan Toney this summer due to Arsenal and Chelsea cooling their interest in the forward.”

“It’s understood that the London clubs are put off by concerns over Brentford’s asking price alongside concerns over his age profile.”

The newspaper notes that Thomas Frank’s side will likely ask for the £80million price tag they set on Toney in January.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in 11 Premier League games since returning from an eight-month betting ban for breaching the Football Association’s gambling laws.

MacAnthony pleads with United to sign Toney

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony spoke to Sky Sports and indicated that Toney has all the ability to play for a bigger club and show the world exactly what he can do.

MacAnthony knows the Brentford star very well as he signed the forward six years ago. He secured the player’s services for the Posh from Newcastle United in 2018.

The Peterborough chief pinpointed United as a club that could massively benefit from the skill set of a player with the attributes and class of Toney.

He said, “Put him in an Arsenal team, put him in a Liverpool or a Man United team, he scores 30 Premier League goals in a season. I think anyone who disagrees with that hasn’t been watching the last two-and-a-half years.”

“I think there are five clubs in the world who could probably end up buying him and he will improve any of those clubs by a mile. He turns Manchester United into challengers for the Premier League.”

MacAnthony added that Toney is still yet to hit his prime and he would prove value for money for the Red Devils even at £100m.

“Having scouted players not just for their technical ability but their personality and their growth for 18 years, I think he’s not even in his prime even though he’s turning 28. Whoever buys him, £100m will be well spent because he’s coming into his prime. You’re going to get five or six years of his best.”

“He’s scored a goal every other game in the Premier League for Brentford. Put Ivan in an Aston Villa team under [Unai] Emery and see how many goals he scores in the Premier League. He’d probably be up there for the Golden Boot.”

It’s important to note that Toney has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal at the Gtech Community Stadium and if the Bees ask for too much, clubs like United could just wait for an extra year and sign him as a free agent just a year later in the summer of 2025.