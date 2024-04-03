Erik ten Hag says Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are back in training amid injury crisis



Erik ten Hag says Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are back in training ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Chelsea tomorrow.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Ten Hag remarked: “No more issues, we don’t need.

“On the frontline and midfield we are okay and we have options there but in the backline we have a lack of options but the good thing is back in training this afternoon is Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans. Yesterday Harry Maguire was back in training.”

Asked why his United side were suffering so many muscular injuries, Ten Hag admitted “We have an idea but we will work on it. Internally, we will deal with it.” When invited to share the idea, he said “no.”

“You can’t prevent, it’s not only us who’ve had this, the standards of the Premier League from an intensity perspective are so high, the overload of the schedule, international football is so huge, we have internationals in our squad.

“City, Liverpool and Newcastle have problems, many other teams. In this moment, especially the defensive department but the midfield and frontline the players are available.”

The next question was regarding the poor display against Brentford on Saturday and what his explanation for it was.

“I am long enough in football to know and some of you should also understand why such things happen. Sometimes you are not playing good but we are Manchester United, you have to win and you cannot give it away like we did, that was the biggest disappointment for me.

“We keep going.”

On handling the players, he remarked “It depends on the situation you are in as a team, also how the players see it, how they express it on the pitch, then you take a strategy, how to handle this.”

Asked whether Saturday’s goalscorer Mason Mount would start against his former side tomorrow, Ten Hag replied:

“He’s a fantastic football player but it’s important first that he is getting and keeping fit because he has had three injuries.

“Like with Licha, another injury, you want to avoid and we have to do this carefully.

“The first objective is to keep him fit. that he can benefit and contribute to the team like he did on Saturday when he had a big impact.”

On tomorrow’s opponents, he added:

“When you are on the right side of the line you can have a successful season but when on the wrong side you can have a much more difficult season.

“For the rest they have a fantastic team, fantastic players and play very good football, they can beat anyone and have shown in this league.”

Further comments from the embargoed section of the conference should be available from 10.30pm tonight.

The match at Stamford Bridge tomorrow kicks off at 8.15pm.

