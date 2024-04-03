INEOS have many questions to answer at struggling OGC Nice

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS face a crisis as there is seeming unrest in the OGC Nice dressing room.

Many Manchester United fans have been giddy with excitement over the prospect of the petro-chemicals company freeing the club of the past failings of the Glazer regime.

Fans and players alike have been left impressed by meetings held with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford.

Furthermore, fans have also been excited by the hiring of CEO Omar Berrada and the pursuits of the highly-rated Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox.

However, INEOS’ other team Nice, may provide a reason for United fans to exercise a level of caution when it comes to their new owners.

The French side started the season at a blistering pace, keeping up with French giants Paris Saint-German at the start of the campaign.

However, since the new year, the southern French team’s form has fallen off a cliff as they have dropped down to fifth in the league and have been accused of being “boring” as they have only scored 28 goals in 27 games in Ligue 1.

Now, The Mirror have reported about unrest in the club’s dressing room.

Reported United target, Marcin Bulka, “has hinted towards a dressing room crisis at Nice”.

A run of one win in eight matches has deepened the crisis in the team and this has resulted in the goalkeeper claiming on Prime Video Sport (via The Mirror), “I don’t understand some attitudes in the team”.

The Poland international went on to say, “I don’t know if it is collective; I’d say it’s about individuals. Everyone needs to look themselves in the eyes and ask themselves if they are showing desire. Today, for me, some of them showed that they didn’t have that desire”.

The most recent disappointment was a 1-2 home loss to 14th placed Nantes at the weekend.

When speaking about the shock defeat, Nantes manager Franceso Farioli stated, “In the first half, we were almost unrecognisable”.

“Results aside, this team has always shown character and desire. But in that first half, we didn’t win a single duel, we didn’t make a single pass with the desire to get a result. It was a very bad first half”.

Clearly there is bubbling unrest at the football club and United fans will be intrigued to see how the new owners deal with this and how they manage the coach’s situation, especially with Erik ten Hag’s job under increasing strain after another insipid display versus Brentford.

Unfortunately, toxicity in the dressing room and firefighting has been a common theme for the Red Devils over the last decade and fans have grown weary of inadequate responses by the Glazers.

All United fans will be hoping that INEOS prove they can deal with these issues to persuade fans that the club has gone down the right path in the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

