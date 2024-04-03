INEOS planning to improve selling record with Jadon Sancho unlikely to leave on the cheap



Considering the way the season has gone for Manchester United, it is clear to see that new co-owners INEOS need to shuffle the pack in their first-ever transfer window.

Lots of positions on the pitch are in need of reinforcements but due to FFP concerns, the club will first have to focus on selling well in order to raise capital.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already reportedly planning a summer clearout with over 10 players set to depart and this list includes players who are out on loan like Jadon Sancho.

The England international was supposed to shine this season after Erik ten Hag’s support in the previous campaign but the relationship between the pair hit rock bottom quite early on in the season.

Sancho’s tussle with EtH

The Dutchman accused the former Manchester City academy graduate of not giving it his all during training and went on to exclude him from the matchday squad for the game against Arsenal.

The forward reacted in the worst way possible, putting out a social media statement accusing Ten Hag of making him a scapegoat while his camp suggested the former Ajax boss was partial to a certain player.

The 24-year-old was banished from the first team as the player refused to apologise and the situation got so bad that the club decided to send Sancho back to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

With the player returning to familiar surroundings, the expectation was that the attacker would regain confidence and build up his value which would suit the Red Devils who paid £73 million for him three years ago.

It started off well with Sancho registering an assist in each of his first two games but his form plummeted over the course of the next month.

But he has scored twice in his last four games and his performance levels are starting to pick up and the Bundesliga side are keen on a permanent deal.

However, they do not want to pay over the odds and are counting on Sancho and Ten Hag’s relationship to force the 20-time English league champions into offering a discounted sale.

Under the Glazers, United’s selling record has been abysmal with only a handful of sales registering profit but INEOS are not expected to roll over as easily.

Sancho’s sale

As reported by Givemesport, Sir Jim will ensure they get top dollar for their man considering his age and potential and will not sell him on the cheap.

“With the way we’re hearing that INEOS are working, if Jadon Sancho is to go, they are going to want it done on their terms.

“INEOS will also want to make sure they avoid what seems to be happening in the past 10 years or so at Manchester United, where they haven’t been able to sell very well.

“This is a guy who is still in his early 20s, but it hasn’t worked out for him at Manchester United. There is £73million worth of investment, so they are going to want to recoup quite a bit of that if they are going to let him go.”

This is great news for fans and this will remind players that the club is wrestling back control and they will not get their move if it is not profitable for the club.