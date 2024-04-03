Julian Nagelsmann is of “increasing interest” to Man United amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s future



Manchester United are reportedly growing more interested in former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann even as speculation over Erik ten Hag’s future continues.

Ten Hag is under pressure as United manager and there is a growing belief that he could potentially be replaced at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has overseen a poor campaign by United’s standards with the team’s dismal performances and results often leaving a lot to be desired.

Ten Hag’s claim to remain in the Old Trafford dugout and be afforded more time to turn the situation around was made even weaker following his side’s draw against Brentford last Saturday.

United were very underwhelming and didn’t deserve anything based on how they played – a fact Ten Hag himself admitted to after the game.

The Red Devils were close to completing the ultimate smash-and-grab after substitute Mason Mount found the back of the net in the 96th minute.

However, keeping up with United and their tendencies this term, they could not hold on for the win and were hit back by the Bees just three minutes later following some pitiful defending.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were left very unimpressed by the team’s “anaemic no-show against Brentford”. The display didn’t go down well in Ratcliffe’s camp.

More ominous for Ten Hag, is that United continue to be linked with his possible successors. The likes of Gareth Southgate, Zinedine Zidane, Ruben Amorim, Gary O’Neil, Roberto De Zerbi, Graham Potter, Thomas Frank, Carlo Ancelotti and of course, Nagelsmann have all been mentioned to be in the running for the hot seat.

Nagelsmann is currently at the helm of the Germany national team and he’s expected to lead the nation in Euro 2024 in June.

German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf previously confirmed his intention to extend Nagelsmann’s stay with the national team as they appreciate the work he has done so far.

It was relayed last month that Nagelsmann is open to a return to work football and he would love to finalise a potential move before the Euros.

The 36-year-old ideally prefers for his switch to a new club to be announced before the tournament.

It’s believed that former United interim boss Ralf Rangnick also recommended Nagelsmann to INEOS and the United board.

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Nagelsmann’s stature in the eyes of Ratcliffe and his associates is steadily growing.

Delaney reports that it’s not only United that are eyeing the ex-Bayern and Leipzig coach.

“Julian Nagelsmann is also being given much greater consideration by a series of clubs, as it has been made known that the German national team manager would be willing to go back into club management after Euro 2024.”

“Bayern Munich are again looking at a manager they sacked just a year ago. Nagelsmann is also of increasing interest to Manchester United, should they decide to dispense with Erik ten Hag.”

Delaney’s information that Bayern want Nagelsmann back is also backed by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg who wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Nagelsmann‘s return to FC Bayern is still a concrete option. Talks with his management are ongoing. Nagelsmann is open to it, but a lot has to happen. Also, because he knows that not all of the bosses are yet 100% convinced.”

“But: Eberl/Nagelsmann appreciate each other and have always kept in touch! In the event Nagelsmann returns, there’s the idea to bring in the duo Nagelsmann/Wagner. However, Wagner currently tends to stay with the DFB.”

🆕🔴 News | Nagelsmann & Wagner: Nagelsmann‘s return to FC Bayern is still a concrete option. Talks with his management are ongoing. Nagelsmann is open to it, but a lot has to happen. Also, because he knows that not all of the bosses are yet 100% convinced. But:… pic.twitter.com/ovaJzhmEqz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 1, 2024

It certainly seems like United have their work cut out for them if they do indeed push on with their efforts to lure Nagelsmann to Old Trafford.

