Manchester United interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Max Kilman ahead of what is shaping up to be a busy transfer window.

United eager for defensive reinforcements

The defensive department is an area of the pitch Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are understood to be keen on bolstering.

Erik ten Hag has had to contend with a number of his vital defenders missing multiple games due to injuries. In fact, every member of United’s backline with the exception of Diogo Dalot has missed matches due to a physical setback this season.

At the moment, United seem to be grappling with a defensive crisis. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are currently sidelined while they recover from long-term injuries.

It’s highly unlikely that Malacia will feature this term but Ten Hag recently expressed optimism that Shaw might still come back towards the dying embers of the campaign.

United confirmed on Tuesday that Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez have both been ruled out for a month with a muscle issue and calf strain respectively.

Combine these injury hurdles with the fact that some of the defenders in United’s ranks could leave in the summer and it’s easy to see why the 20-time English champions are eager to delve into the market to secure reinforcements.

Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane’s Old Trafford deals are set to expire at the end of the season and unless they can agree terms with the club over extensions or fresh terms, both will walk away as free agents.

It has also been suggested that Harry Maguire and Lindelof could be sold if United were to receive enticing offers.

So far, United have been linked to several central defenders including Leny Yoro (Lille), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), just to mention a few names.

United add Max Kilman to their transfer wishlist

According to The Times, Ten Hag’s side have now added Wolves centre-back Max Kilman to their transfer wishlist.

The newspaper reports, “Manchester United have put the Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman on a shortlist of centre backs in an effort to fix the defensive problems they have suffered this season.”

“United have made signing a defender and a striker their top priorities in the summer transfer window and it is understood that Kilman, who has started every Premier League game for Wolves this season, is of interest with the club having sent staff to watch him on more than one occasion.”

“There has been no contact between the two clubs over a potential transfer, with the 26-year-old just one of a number of players United are keeping an eye on. Wolves would also be reluctant to let their captain leave.”

Charlotte Duncker explains that Wolves rejected a £30 million bid from Napoli for Kilman. He was then rewarded with a new contract running until 2028. Wolves sporting director Matt Hobss previously branded the 26-year-old the “soul of the team.”

Gary O’Neil’s side are therefore in a strong negotiating position and are likely to demand a hefty sum in an effort to ward off overtures from United.

Transfermrkt value Kilman at €35m.

The Englishman has made 30 top-flight appearances this season. In that time, he has scored two goals and helped Wolves keep five clean sheets.