Manchester United planning to acquire Nice left-back Melvin Bard in the summer

Manchester United are expecting a busy summer with INEOS taking control of their first transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s squad is in need of reinforcements in multiple areas with the struggles this season highlighting the lack of quality and depth in the first-team.

United have been left particularly short in defensive areas this season, with lack of form and fitness plaguing the majority of the back line.

As reported by The Standard, United are looking to bolster their defensive numbers and are in talks over the signing of Nice defender Melvin Bard.

Bard is an attacking full-back that predominantly plays on the left side.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a fine season in Ligue 1 and could even make the French squad for the upcoming European Championships in the summer.

A move to Old Trafford could benefit both INEOS-affiliated clubs with Nice hoping for a decent fee for a player whose contract is running down.

The 23-year-old has just two years left on his current deal and talks are expected over an improved contract should they not cash in on the full-back.

United were expected to be in the market for a right sided defender this summer rather than a left back but Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have improved enough to provide cover and quality on the right.

On the other hand, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both suffered disastrous seasons with injuries ruling them out for large chunks of the campaign.

Bard would provide another handy option to Ten Hag and appears to have the potential to make the position his own in the coming years.

No official bid has been made by United but should he be available at the right price, it could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by the club.