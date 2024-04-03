Manchester United tp play Norwegian side Rosenborg in pre-season friendly

Manchester United will play against Rosenborg in a pre-season friendly this summer, the club have announced.

The fixture will take place in Trondheim on Monday 15 July, 18:00 local time in what will be United’s first of the 2024/25 warm up games.

Rosenborg’s Lerkendal Stadion will host the match, with the record title winners from both countries going head-to-head for the first time in over 30 years.

The two clubs have, perhaps surprisingly, never met in a competitive competition but have played two friendlies one in the 1970s and the other in the 1990s.

United have strong connections to Norway through some fine players that have represented the club down the years.

None more important that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who scored arguably the most famous goal in United’s history as well as managing the club between 2018-2022.

United’s football director, John Murtough released a short statement expressing his delight at the fixture.

“Everyone at Manchester United is pleased to be returning to Norway for the opening match of our pre-season campaign, renewing the special relationship which exists with our huge support base in Scandinavia,” he said.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping it’s himself that takes United to Norway and into next season but the Dutchman is under serious pressue to save his position at the club.

United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are all but over after the drab 1-1 at Brentford on Saturday, with the alarming performance all too predictable.

Ten Hag faces a huge month which is likely to make or break his stay at Old Trafford.

United face Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League by the end of this week and a trip to Wembley to face Coventry in the FA Cup semi-final on April 21.

Should Ten Hag fail to navigate his way through those games, it may well be a different head man leading the side to Norway in July.

