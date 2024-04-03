Raphael Varane facing race against time to be fit for Chelsea game

Manchester United’s struggles this season have been largely down to their injury woes in defensive areas.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out for a month each, leaving Erik ten Hag with selection headaches at the back.

This has been exacerbated by Raphael Varane’s situation, with the Frenchman facing a race against time to be fit for United’s crunch fixture against Chelsea tomorrow evening.

Varane was substituted in the appalling 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday after clashing with Ivan Toney but did claim the injury was “not too bad”, giving hope he would make Thursday’s game.

However, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, the Frenchman’s fitness will be assessed this week and Ten Hag will decide whether it’s worth risking the 31-year-old.

The decision becomes more of an interesting one with the visit of Liverpool on the horizon Sunday afternoon.

Varane has recently expressed his struggles with the congested fixture list and has had admitted to playing though the pain barrier throughout the season.

Harry Maguire replaced Varane at Brentford after coming back from his own fitness issues and now stands alone as the only fully fit regular first-team centre-back available to the the manager.

Willy Kambwala is likely to be included in Thursday’s squad and may well be called upon due the fragile nature of Varane.

Given the importance of the run-in and United’s defensive issues, the management of Varane could be pivotal to Ten Hag’s future at the club.

The Dutchman needs a near perfect end to the season if he is to convince INEOS that he is the man to lead United into the new era in Manchester.

United’s hopes of Champions League qualification are hanging by a thread and the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry appears to be Ten Hag’s best opportunity to save his job at Old Trafford.