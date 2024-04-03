RB Leipzig sporting director opens up on Dani Olmo’s transfer situation amid Man United links



RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder has acknowledged that their midfield star and reported Manchester United target Dani Olmo is in high demand.

It was recently claimed that United are keeping close tabs on the versatile Olmo with a view to possibly swooping in for him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s side are understood to be “maintaining a watching brief” on Olmo, who is also on the radar of rival clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and reigning La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Spanish international’s main point of attraction lies in his ability to play across multiple positions to great effect.

He is a specialist in the number ten position but can also ply his trade on either wing and upfront if required.

During a campaign in which he has missed multiple games due to injuries, Olmo has still managed to plunder an impressive three goals and four assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances. He has seven goals to his name in 20 appearances across all competitions.

During last month’s international break, he scored a sumptuous curling goal for Spain as they played out a pulsating 3-3 friendly draw against five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder spoke to Kicker and broke his silence on the suggestions that Olmo could be on the move very soon even as United circle around him.

Schroder said, “All I can say is that he feels incredibly comfortable with us. He hasn’t just been here for six months and isn’t just passing through, he’s been playing for us for four years now.”

“On the other hand, it is clear that difference-makers like Dani are in demand everywhere.”

“Ultimately, we are relaxed because we are enjoying what we have with the boys. And because we are convinced that nobody will give up what they have in Leipzig easily.”

The 25-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2027. It’s believed that there is a £52 million release clause contained in his current terms with Leipzig.