Real Madrid focus in on Manchester United target Franco Mastantuono

Manchester United face familiar rivals, Real Madrid, if they are to lure 16 year old Franco Mastantuono to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been linked to the wonderkid who, at such a tender age, is shining in the rough and tumble of Argentinian professional football.

The youngster has clearly made an impression as teams such as Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also credited with an interest in him.

However, it seemed like any club wanting to prise away the Argentine gem would need to wait a few years as Fabrizio Romano reported that he was on the verge of agreeing a new deal with his current side that would tie him to the club until 2026.

Release clause: €45m, up to €50m just 10 days before end of the window.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid believe they can get the starlet this summer which could in turn cause United to pounce for the player if there is a sign he will leave.

Madrid mouthpiece MARCA claim that “Mastantuono’s emergence into elite football has become a global phenomenon. All of Europe’s greats have gone to see him live in Argentina, after settling into River’s first team at just 16 years old”.

“The left-footed midfielder points out ways of being a differential player within a team that seems to have found pure gold in its academy”.

Moreover, the Spanish outlet claims that pursuing such a player is exactly the type of signing that Real Madrid now go after, pointing to previous examples of success such as Vinicius, Rodrygo, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Güler, Endrick and that “the next names are already written in the Valdebebas offices: Leny Yoro and Franco Mastantuono”.

The youngster has already played 10 times this season, scoring one goal.

However, should Manchester United or anyone wish to sign the player, they will reportedly need to pay his €45m release clause.

AS report that River plate have understandably no interest in selling their starlet and “refuse to negotiate” with the Liga team or anyone else for that matter.

However, Real Madrid usually get their way in the transfer market, so if there is a small opening for the player to leave and United are genuinely interested in him, they may need to strike soon.

