Rio Ferdinand claims that Manchester United should never have sold Danny Welbeck

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has claimed that his former club should never have sold Danny Welbeck.

The Brighton and Hove Albion striker hit the headlines once again with a wonderful strike against Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend. After leaving United, he has gone on to have a relatively successful career at Arsenal and then with the Seagulls.

The England international came through the United academy, scoring a spectacular debut goal against Stoke City in the 2008/2009 season.´

The forward would go on to play 142 games for his local side, scoring 29 times. He also won two Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, like so many players, his form fell off a cliff when the great Scot retired and he was sold by Louis van Gaal in 2014 to Arsenal.

Despite probably never living up to his full potential, the striker went on to represent England 42 times and he has reached 440 total club matches for a variety of teams.

Speaking after the 33 year old’s sensational goal at the weekend, his former teammate had this to say on his YouTube podcast, VIBE with FIVE.

“Is that what is going on? Nice. Welbz, man! He should have stayed at Manchester United. I always tell him that. He should have stayed”.

He also confirmed that as soon as he had scored he sent a message to a group chat containing the Brighton forward.

Whilst Welbeck probably would never have been good enough to be a consistent starter for the Red Devils, his Premier League career after probably suggests he could have contributed off the bench.

The revival of Jonny Evans’ career at Old Trafford this season has led fans to question if the Van Gaal era saw the unnecessary removal of certain players that helped erode the culture that was carefully fostered under Ferguson for numerous years.

Javier Hernandez and Rafael Da Silva are two more players who were crucial in the latter years of Sir Alex but were discarded potentially too soon during the Van Gaal revolution.

Perhaps it is just nostalgia and it is certainly easier to comment in hindsight but it is certainly an interesting thought experiment to ponder if these players could have helped hold on to that winning atmosphere a little bit longer, which had been largely peeled away by the time Jose Mourinho came to the club in 2016.

