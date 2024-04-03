Shocking stat exposes extent of Man United’s mental fragility and lack of focus under Erik ten Hag



Manchester United have so far had an underwhelming and poor campaign by the club’s usually high standards.

United have suffered 11 Premier League defeats so far in 29 top-flight matches played. At the moment, Erik ten Hag’s men lie in sixth position in the table, 19 points adrift of leaders Liverpool and 11 below fourth-placed Aston Villa.

As it stands, attaining Champions League football appears to be an almost impossible task for United, who almost certainly need a stroke of luck to achieve the feat.

Earlier in the campaign, the Red Devils endured a humiliating Champions League run that saw them eliminated in the group stage after finishing rock-bottom with just one victory to their name.

United were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle in the fourth round of the competition. At the moment, the FA Cup represents United’s only chance of lifting silverware this term and somewhat salvaging their mediocre season.

Central to United’s misfortunes on the pitch, has been the players’ mental fragility and in some instances, a lack of focus.

United players have this term developed a tendency of conceding goals almost immediately after they’ve scored.

On several occasions, the 20-time English champions have found the back of the net, only for the opposing team to run up the other end and breach Andre Onana’s goal with laughable ease.

This annoying trend was one of the club’s main undoings in the Champions League before they were eliminated. It happened in games against Bayern Munich and twice vs. Galatasaray.

In September last year at the Allianz Arena, Bayern had taken a two-goal advantage courtesy of first-half strikes from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry in the 28th and 32nd minutes respectively. United looked like they were dead and buried but Rasmus Hojlund restored some hope with a 49th-minute finish. Just four minutes later, however, the Dane’s efforts were undone as Harry Kane beat Onana from the penalty spot to put his side firmly back in the driving seat. In the 88th minute and with the game nearing its end, Casemiro scored once again to set up the possibility of a late showdown. It was never to be as United could not hold on to stage a fightback because Bayern’s Mathys Tel scored three minutes after Casemiro’s goal to all but put the tie to bed.

United would go on to lose 4-3 in Munich.

The same script occurred again just two weeks later, this time at Old Trafford against Galatasaray on matchday 2 of the Champions League.

Hojlund gave United the lead in the 17th minute. The Turkish giants were clearly not deterred by the setback and capitalised on a lapse of concentration and pitiful defending from Ten Hag’s stars to restore parity just six minutes later through Wilfried Zaha.

The United n.o 11 completed his brace in the 67th minute but United gave up their lead yet again four minutes later when Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu made no mistake with the opportunity that was presented to him. Galatasaray registered a 3-2 win on United’s grounds and left Ten Hag and his players with a mountain to climb in their efforts to make it out of the group.

When United made their way to RAMS Park in November for the return leg vs. Galatasaray, Scott McTominay’s sliding finish in the 55th minute that gave the team a two-goal advantage was cancelled out just seven minutes later when Hakim Ziyech scored for the Super Lig outfit.

Sadly, this has been the case for United, not only in the Champions League but also in the Premier League.

Brentford’s last-gasp equaliser on Saturday, just three minutes after Mason Mount’s opening strike in the 96th minute at the Gtech Community Stadium was the 13th time United have conceded within 10 minutes of scoring themselves. it was also the shortest time United have held onto a lead this season since Martin Odegaard’s goal offset Marcus Rashford’s brilliant opener in Arsenal’s 3-1 win at the Emirates in September.

Even more worrying for Ten Hag and his coaching staff is that United seem to be prone to conceding goals in quick succession.

United have also let in 13 goals this season within 10 minutes of conceding.

The club conceded twice within four minutes at home vs. Nottingham Forest in August and also yielded two goals in five minutes against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates just a few days later.

United also conceded twice in five minutes against both Bournemouth and Aston Villa at home in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

The X (formerly Twitter) post below shows how many times and the exact minutes respectively, that United have conceded a goal within 10 minutes of scoring or letting in a goal this season.

After scoring- 13 Arsenal 1

Bayern 4+4

Gala 6+4

Sheff Utd 6

Gala 7

Forest 4

Spurs 6

Wolves 10

Luton 7

Fulham 8

Brentford 3 After conceding – 13 Forest 2

Arsenal 5

Bayern 4

Gala 9+10

Newcastle 7

Copenhagen 4+9

Bournemouth 5

West Ham 6

Villa 5

Wolves 10

Liverpool 3 — Daniel Castle (@RonnLennon) March 31, 2024

These stats are yet another shocking indictment of Ten Hag and just how far the standards have fallen this campaign.

It’s unacceptable and reprehensible that United seem unable to capitalise on scoring ahead of their rivals or when they concede, the floodgates open completely.

It points to a deep-rooted mentality issue among the players that urgently needs to be addressed. Unfortunately for United, the damage this season may have already been done and the club will pay dearly for the mistakes made by way of missing out on the Champions League.