Sir Jim Ratcliffe ruffling feathers with “arrogant” attempts to lure rival clubs’ staff to Man United



New Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly making enemies with his repeated attempts to snaffle up key staff members of rival clubs.

Ratcliffe completed his 27.7% partial investment into United six weeks ago after more than a year of negotiations and haggling with the Glazers.

Since then, INEOS’ efforts have been geared towards implementing a solid football structure that will usher United into the new era.

Already, the Red Devils secured the services of Omar Berrada from Manchester City. Berrada is set to become the club’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor. At the moment, he is serving a period of gardening leave and is expected to formally start work at Old Trafford in the summer.

United also remain talks with Newcastle over the switch of Dan Ashworth, who has been tipped to assume a maiden sporting director role with the 20-time English champions.

In February, United made a formal approach for Ashworth which drew the wrath of the Magpies. The Tyneside outfit responded by immediately placing their executive on gardening leave. Eddie Howe’s side are believed to want an unrealistic compensation package worth £20 million in order to allow Ashworth to circumvent his notice period and start work at United immediately.

On their part, INEOS have more than made it clear they’re not willing to fork out such a sum and are prepared to wait as long as it’s needed to eventually land their top choice for the sporting director job.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have completely given up hope of having Ashworth in place before the summer transfer window. However, it’s only a matter of when and not if before he joins Ratcliffe’s project.

It also emerged recently that United formally reached out to Southampton to declare their interest in Jason Wilcox, who is on track to become the 20-time English champions’ technical director.

Southampton were said to be annoyed and angered by United’s move and initial offer for Wilcox.

The Saints knocked back INEOS’ approach, only for Wilcox to resign just hours later to force through a move to Old Trafford.

United have been told they’ll have to wait up to a year to appoint Wilcox unless they raise their compensation offer. The club is insistent that their offer is fair and that they will not be held to ransom.

Ratcliffe and INEOS offered a year’s salary as compensation to Southampton, who were offended by what they considered to be a derisory offer.

According to The Sun, Newcastle and Southampton have been left in a difficult position as they scramble to bring in personnel to replace Ashworth and Wilcox respectively. Transfer plans of both clubs have also been plunged into chaos and uncertainty.

The newspaper divulges that other clubs have taken notice of Ratcliffe’s aggressive recruitment drive and have taken a dim view of it. Ratcliffe and his associates are said to be “making enemies” as they push forward with their agenda to appoint the “best-in-class” individuals at United.

“Sunsport understands other clubs are unhappy about how Old Trafford chiefs are behaving as they seek to make appointments to key roles, with manager Erik ten Hag’s future still uncertain.”

“The perceived arrogance of United’s approach is the talk of boardrooms up and down the country.”

Current Premier League rules demand that clubs seek permission from rivals before approaching “any player, manager, assistant manager, head coach or other senior first team football coach.”

The likes of Ashworth and Wilcox fall outside this premise and so United don’t need approval or clearance to speak to them.

The Sun notes that Rule B15 outlines, “In all matters and transactions relating to the League each Club, Official and Director shall behave towards each other Club, Official, Director and the League with the utmost good faith.”

United are set to return to action on Thursday when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.