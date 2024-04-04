4-3-3: Man United’s secret to securing the double over Chelsea

Manchester United will aim to bounce back from a lifeless performance against Brentford last weekend and secure a vital three points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils travel to London again looking to improve their terrible record in the capital, as they have only won one of their last nine games against teams from England’s most populous city.

Both sides have had very poor league seasons and have massively underachieved with the quality of manager and players that they theoretically possess.

In the interest of fairness, both clubs have also suffered horrendous injury lists that have dogged their campaigns, which has obviously taken its toll on their respective league positions.

Here are three ways however, that United can ensure that they take all three points from Stamford Bridge and try to reignite their stuttering bid for Champions League football next year.

Play in a 4-3-3 to flood midfield

Erik ten Hag, like his opponent for the day Mauricio Pochettino, seems largely wedded to the 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, over the course of the season, United have time and time again lost the midfield battle as scores of teams have bypassed the press and found a welcoming chasm between the midfield and defence.

In April alone, the club conceded 81 shots in three league games. Chelsea are average as a side, 12th position at this stage of the season doesn’t lie, but they have the players to punish United.

A midfield of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez has cost an obscene £222m to put together and has flattered to deceive this season. However, their potential is also there for all to see and both can dominate United who really have only had Kobbie Mainoo playing well in the middle of the park and even he was shaky versus the Bees on Saturday night.

United cannot afford to play Scott McTominay in the middle and will need Casemiro, Mainoo and a Sofyan Amrabat or at least Mason Mount at the tip of the midfield three to help carry out defensive or pressing work.The Moroccan has been a terrible signing so far but it is clear that United need to try something different as they have been like a sieve recently.

It is also easily forgotten that Amrabat put in arguably his most promising performance of the season against Chelsea at Old Trafford in December where he helped United dominate the midfield.

Perhaps his energy and defensive focus will benefit United on this occasion as well.

If United can be more solid in midfield and therefore protect the defence, they have the tools to really hurt the blues.

Let attackers exploit open space

United and Chelsea both specialise in chaotic football. This has been clear in the two club’s last meeting. The Red Devils enjoyed 28 shots against Pochettino’s men back in December and Chelsea have certainly not got any better at defending since then.

If given a solid base, the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho will be given much more space than they would normally be accustomed to away from home against a top club.

Marcus Rashford could also be used off the bench to run at a tired and chaotically organised Chelsea defence for the final 30 minutes of the game.

Hojlund and Garnacho have worked really well in the game time they have had together, especially since the turn of the year.

It will hopefully be exciting for United fans to see what they can conjure up against a porous Chelsea side.

Stop Cole Palmer

The former Manchester City player has been by far Chelsea’s shining light of the season.

18 goals and 12 assists in a struggling mid table team is clear testament to this.

He scored a wonderful goal at Old Trafford to draw his side level just before half time in December and if United are to win this match, they will surely need to put the brakes on him.

The 21 year old has been a thorn in the side numerous teams this year and is undoubtedly Chelsea’s major creative spark. The Red Devils must shackle Palmer and tasking Aaron Wan-Bissaka with man marking him could be a good way to achieve this.

The English fullback was at fault for his role in Brentford’s equaliser but few players relish the challenge of shutting someone down on an individual basis more than the former Crystal Palace man.

As other Premier League teams have found this season, if you stop Palmer you stop Chelsea.