Alejandro Garnacho’s heroics in vain as Man United suffer crushing late loss vs. Chelsea



Manchester United suffered a devastating 4-3 late loss against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea cruised to a two-goal lead within 19 minutes of proceedings courtesy of Connor Gallagher and Cole Palmer.

United however wrestled back and restored parity before the interval. Alejandro Garnacho clutched onto a poor pass from Moises Caicedo and beat the Chelsea goalkeeper to halve the deficit in the 34th minute. Bruno Fernandes’ headed finish five minutes later levelled the score at 2-2.

United completed the comeback in the 67th minute when Garnacho got on the end of a stunning cross from Antony to guide the ball into the back of the net with his head.

United seemed to be in dreamland even as the game went into extra time. However, quick goals from Palmer in the 100th and 101st minutes respectively ensured Chelsea sealed the victory to clinch all three points and break the hearts of all United fans.

The Red Devils had 43% possession to Chelsea’s 57% share of the ball.

Erik ten Hag’s men managed just five shots on target from their total 19 cracks at goal. In comparison, the Blues challenged Andre Onana with 10 of their total 28 shots.

United put together 413 passes with a pass accuracy of 80%. The London outfit on the other hand strung 529 passes with a completion rate of 85%.

United’s best performer was Garnacho and he simply didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

The Argentine completed 21 of the 29 passes he attempted to find his teammates with, managing a pass success rate of 72%.

The United winger also had a total of four shots to his name, with two of these being on target – for both goals he scored.

Garnacho also registered a key pass.

He delved into five ground duels and won two of them. The 19-year-old blocked one shot and made as many interceptions during the 86 minutes he was on the pitch.

Garnacho also had 48 touches of the ball.

After his brace in the defeat against Chelsea, Garnacho has now scored or assisted more goals (10) than any other teenager in the Premier League.

Only Girona teenage star Savio has more goal contributions in Europe’s top five leagues than Garnacho.

Up next for United is a more daunting task – Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.