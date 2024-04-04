Amad Diallo’s extra-time winner against Liverpool voted Manchester United’s Goal of the Month

Manchester United’s barnstorming FA Cup quarter-final victory against Liverpool was undoubtedly the best moment in what has been an otherwise underwhelming campaign for the club so far.

Erik ten Hag’s men came out on top in an unforgettable encounter between the two old rivals at the Theatre of Dreams.

Amad Diallo finally announced himself at Old Trafford with a last gasp extra-time winner that secured safe passage through to the semi-final.

The thrilling counter attacking strike in the 121st minute has been officially voted as the club’s Goal of the Month for March.

Instantly iconic ⭐️ Amad's winner against Liverpool in the #FACup has been voted our Goal of the Month for March 👏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/dkPcX0Ir0q — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2024

Scott McTominay gave United an early lead on the day before goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah looked to have won the game for the visitors.

However, Antony saved United’s skin with a right-footed finish with just minutes remaining of normal time to force an extra 30 minutes.

United found themselves behind once more through Harvey Elliott’s defected strike before Marcus Rashford thought he had secured a penalty shootout by making it 3-3 in the second half of extra-time.

However, United weren’t finished. Enter Amad Diallo who pinched the ball from Elliott from a Liverpool corner and began his sprint toward Caoimhin Kelleher’s goal, which seemed a mile away.

Alejandro Garnacho took the baton just before the halfway line and carried the ball toward the Liverpool box.

Amad followed the Argentine stride for stride and was slipped a pass that looked as though it might have been a little short to take first time.

However, the Ivory Coast international threw a clever feint to stump Conor Bradley and let the ball drift onto his left foot.

United’s number 16 then showed incredible composure to slot the ball past Kelleher to provide one of the most iconic moments in United’s recent history.

The Stretford End went crazy as Amad celebrated by taking his shirt off that unfortunately earned him a second yellow card and left him suspended for the weekend draw against Brentford.

Despite the dismissal it was a truly unforgettable moment that not only kicked the old enemy out of the competition but kept United’s season alive.

United were subsequently drawn against Coventry City in the semi-final and they will be expected to proceed to the showpiece occasion at the end of May for the second year running.