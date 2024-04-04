Arsenal, Newcastle scouting Manchester United target Evanilson



Manchester United have struggled to score this season with the Red Devils hitting the back of the net only 40 times, making them the sixth lowest scorers in the English top-flight this campaign.

Apart from summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, no other player has reached double digits in terms of goals and the remaining forwards have all underperformed massively.

This is something manager Erik ten Hag had predicted, which is why he wanted reinforcements last summer and in January as well. Nothing was forthcoming due to FFP concerns.

Marcus Rashford’s poor form has been a major concern with the England international looking like a shadow of the player who hit 30 goals last season. Anthony Martial remains injured and is set to leave in the summer.

Striker hunt

New co-owners INEOS are planning to strengthen up front in the next window and quite a lot of young strikers like Joshua Zirkzee, Benjamin Sesko, and Evan Ferguson have been linked with a move to Old Trafford

The latest addition to the list is Porto star Evanilson, who has been in impressive form this season after a disappointing campaign last time out.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Sport Witness) claim that English scouts from the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle have been watching the 24-year-old in action this campaign.

The first English side to show interest in the Brazil U23 international was the Red Devils back when Ten Hag first joined the club.

The report claims the 20-time English league champions had offered €65 million for the former Fluminense man but Porto turned the request down and agreed a new deal with the striker whose release clause was increased to €100 million.

Evanilson links reappear

Whether the Manchester giants decide to return for the Brazilian remains to be seen. The striker is currently Porto’s top scorer with 22 goals including a Champions League hat-trick and six assists in 35 games across all competitions.

He was marked as one of the men to watch out for by Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhães who called him “a player of great quality”.

The striker chase will ultimately boil down to what sort of player can compliment Hojlund who has shown he has the quality to lead the attacking charge on a consistent basis.

Whether the club go for an experienced option like Ivan Toney or someone younger will be interesting to see. The budget will also play a part in that decision.