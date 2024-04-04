Casemiro cements his stark decline with another nightmare display in loss against Chelsea



The more things change, the more they remain the same. Manchester United fans are getting first-hand experience of that quote this season.

Erik ten Hag’s baffling tactics are creating chaos in spades and control is missing which was the theme again in their 4-3 defeat to Chelsea.

Another theme that remained constant is a nightmare display from last season’s hero, Casemiro.

The Brazilian has arguably been the biggest casualty of this chaos setup as a declining player has been further exposed brutally due to the system.

Chelsea kept going at him repeatedly, recognising the crisis of confidence the Brazilian is struggling with.

Casemiro was quick to go to the ground and commit himself fully with a sliding tackle, fully aware that he no longer has the pace and agility to keep up with attacks.

The result was an overrun midfield (deja vu), Mainoo getting isolated, and Chelsea enjoying acres of space after just dawdling away from Casemiro as if he was a minor inconvenience on their route to the United box.

It is reflected in stats as well, as the player finished with only one ground duel despite engaging in five.

He was dribbled past twice but that number is low only because often, a simple one-two was enough to take him out of the game as he lacked any sense of positioning.

He lost possession eight times which, for an attacker, is a byproduct of trying to create chances but for a defensive midfielder, spells disaster. (Stats courtesy of sofascore)

The manager is equally to blame as Casemiro’s decline was clear to see since the start of the season and a manager’s job is to hide the deficiencies and bring to the fore the abilities.

Ten Hag, unfortunately, has decided on a structure that does the opposite and the result is that the five-time Champions League winner has been reduced to a deer in headlights as the game around him moves at 100 mph all the time.