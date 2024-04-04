Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost to Chelsea 4-3 at Stamford Bridge tonight. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 6- Should have done better for Chelsea’s first as Gallagher’s shot went under him but started the move for United’s equaliser with a smart quick throw to Fernandes. Couldn’t have done much else for the two penalties and a deflected winner.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5- Finally started on the right and worked well overlapping on his stronger foot but curiously struggled in defence.

Harry Maguire 5- Looked clumsy and unconvincing when Chelsea were in the ascendancy but hard to ascertain anymore whether the player is struggling or the system is leaving him exposed.

Raphael Varane 6.5- Better of the two centre-halves as his crucial interceptions in the box ended Chelsea attacks often. Predictably, though, came off injured at half-time.

Diogo Dalot 4- Will make the wrong sort of headline after he gave a penalty in injury time. Cross for Fernandes’ equaliser the only saving grace in a forgettable game.

Kobbie Mainoo 5- Showed some good touches and tried to hold the fort together as Ten Hag’s tactics expectedly forced him to play in a team perenially in fifth gear. In danger of being ruined by playing in this team.

Casemiro 2- His decline is clear for all to see and in a team set up to play this basketball end-to-end way, those come to the surface with much more ugliness. Just not an elite-level player anymore.

Antony 7- Gave away the penalty to double Chelsea’s lead and was fairly predictable in attack before his breathtaking pass to Garnacho to help United take the lead.

Bruno Fernandes 7- Brought United back into it with a clinical header to the far post and was a threatening presence even before it.

Alejandro Garnacho 8- Pounced on Caicedo’s mistake to run about 30 yards and finish with masterful composure then finished clinically with his head off of Antony’s audacious cross on his 28th successive start for the club. Superstar.

Rasmus Hojlund 4- Came alive a bit with bulldozing runs in the second half but that purple patch at the start of the year has disappeared as he huffs and puffs up front in a dysfunctional team.

Substitutes:

Jonny Evans 7- United defend for their lives at the edge of their own box pretty much every game and that suits his game to a tee but the frantic nature came back to bite him too as he had to be subbed off due to injury.

Marcus Rashford 4- It was expected that he will be the outlet on transition against a tiring defence but a miscued clearance in his own box was his only notable contribution.

Willy Kambwala 6- Considering the circumstances and the magnitude of the game he was subbed into, fared well and hopefully established himself as a genuine option for Ten Hag.

Scott McTominay 5- No goalscoring rescue heroics this time. He did his job at the base of midfield just fine, if a little clumsily.

Mason Mount 6- Was showing good game sense to salvage a point for United after coming on late but they are always their own worst enemies.

Manager Erik ten Hag 1– Insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results. Copy and paste the usual stuff- no midfield, basketball game, last-gasp defending, give up chances, somehow try to get a point through opposition mistake/individual quality. Win would have covered the dirt instead of cleaning it. If this is his vision for the team, he shouldn’t be here next season.