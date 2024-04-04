Confirmed Man United XI vs Chelsea: Marcus Rashford replaced by Antony



Marcus Rashford has been dropped from the Manchester United starting XI to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Rashford will be on the bench.

Alejandro Garnacho will no doubt revert to the left wing, with Antony coming in on the right.

In defence, Raphael Varane has recovered from the knock that saw him replaced against Brentford on Saturday and will partner Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence.

Jonny Evans is also fit again and makes the bench, but Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have both been ruled out for around a month.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will once again be the full backs and Andre Onana will be in goal.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined.

In midfield, Scott McTominay also loses his place, with Casemiro reinstated alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the holding roles.

Rasmus Hojlund continues up front and Bruno Fernandes will be in the number 10 role.

Anthony Martial is still injured.

On the bench, Tom Heaton is named again as Altay Bayindir is still injured.

Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat, Amad, Willy Kambwala and Mason Mount join Heaton, Evans, McTominay and Rashford.

Kick off in London is at 8.15pm.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

