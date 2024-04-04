Darts sensation Luke Littler backs Erik ten Hag to keep his job at Manchester United

Manchester United’s disastrous performances this season have left Erik ten Hag fighting for his position at the club.

Ten Hag enjoyed a fine maiden campaign at Old Trafford but has ran into major issues this term and is now under huge pressure to save his job.

The drab weekend draw at Brentford looks to have put paid to United’s ambitions of finishing in the top four and rumours are rife of the Dutchman being replaced for next season.

INEOS have yet to publicly announce their plans with regard to Ten Hag but the former Ajax coach has received backing from a couple of sporting stars this week.

As reported by The Sun, young Darts sensation Luke Littler believes United should stick with Ten Hag for the foreseeable future.

The 17-year-old was asked directly by BBC 5 Live Breakfast if he feels United should back Ten Hag and he replied with one word response: “Yes.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has been heavily linked with the post should INEOS make a change and the Breakfast Show host threw his name into the conversation.

Enter, Litter’s darts colleague Nathan Aspinall, who was quick to throw cold water over the idea.

“Keep him (Ten Hag). Don’t get Gareth Southgate. Jesus,” he said.

Aspinall’s thoughts are widely echoed by United fans who have seen England fall apart at tournaments they should have won, under Southgate.

However, Ten Hag will be well aware of the pressure mounting on his shoulders and knows he needs a near perfect end to the campaign to convince the doubters that he is the man to lead United into the new era.

United face a huge week, with a trip to Chelsea this evening (Thursday) followed by the visit of title-chasing Liverpool on Sunday.

There is also the small matter of an FA Cup semi-final at the back end of the month with the competition probably representing Ten Hag’s best chance to save his skin at Old Trafford.

