Erik ten Hag seems to have lost touch with reality after yet another shambolic loss

Manchester United managed to turn three points into zero in a four minute spell of madness as Chelsea came away 4-3 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Truth be told, the entire game was a catalogue of errors from two teams who publicly aired their faults for the entirety of England to see.

In a pulsating game, the Blues raced into a two goal lead but United fought back with three goals of their own to turn the match on its head.

The Red Devils seemed in total control but a second penalty of the match and a deflected late winner were enough to consign Erik ten Hag’s men to a scarcely believable 12th Premier League loss of the season.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Ten Hag lamented, “we started poorly, giving the ball away and defending poorly for the first two goals”.

However, the former Ajax man then made the scarcely believable comment that his beleaguered team “dominated the game and were brilliant. We deserved to win this game but you can’t give it away like we did”.

The Dutchman also criticised his side’s inability to see out games by stating, “we have to manage the last minutes of this game better. It is a team performance and you can point to players but it is a team.

“When it gets chaotic you have to deal with it as a team and we made the wrong decisions and we didn’t help out as a team. Out of possession we made bad decision – a lack of concentration”.

“Also, I think lucky at the end with the penalty situation, questionable and very soft but we have to do better”.

The TNT Sports reporter then queried why United had given up so many chances yet again and asked if the football was sustainable. Clearly irked by the question Ten Hag responded, “it is ridiculous. We showed we were fourth ranking goals in conceding and everyone is talking to each other after, we are good and we have good defending as a team and a good goalkeeper so I cannot do nothing”.

United now have the small matter of picking themselves up and mentally preparing themselves for another visit from Liverpool, who will be ready for revenge after their recent FA Cup loss at Old Trafford.

United will need to improve substantially on their performances against both Brentford and Chelsea if they are to get anything from the titanic clash on Sunday afternoon.

