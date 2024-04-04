Fulham’s red hot striker Rodrigo Muniz “dreams” of playing for Manchester United

Fulham striker, Rodrigo Muniz, dreams of playing for Manchester United according to reports in Spain.

The Old Trafford side have desperately struggled for goals this campaign and are on course to break their Premier League record for the least number of goals in a season.

United have scored a woeful 40 goals in 29 matches with league leaders Arsenal finding the back of the net 32 more times than Erik ten Hag’s side.

Summer recruit, Rasmus Hojlund, did not find the back of the net until Boxing Day in the league but fortunately for the club, started scoring regularly in January and February, before injury impeded his progress.

However, INEOS have already identified that a new striker is certainly needed to help Hojlund share the goal-scoring burden, especially in the context that Anthony Martial is certain to leave this coming window.

A kaleidoscope of different striking options has subsequently been linked to Old Trafford such as Harry Kane, Ivan Toney and Joshua Zirkzee.

MARCA have added another name to the list in Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.

The Spanish outlet claims that since “he was little, his dream was to play for Manchester United”.

Muniz endured a tough start to life in England after moving in 2021 after only scoring five goals in the Championship for the Cottagers.

The forward went out on loan to Middlesbrough last season but could only manage two goals in 889 minutes of action.

The Brazilian has adapted to life much better in the Premier League, however. He is in a massive purple patch as he has scored eight goals in nine games for Fulham, including a spectacular scissor kick against Sheffield United in added time last Saturday.

The paper describes the forward as a “classic number nine inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimovic” and is the Craven Cottage side’s top scorer in all competitions with nine goals.

The Brazilian is only 22 years old, so is certainly an interesting prospect. Caution must be shown as he could just be in a great run of form, performing well above his level.

However, were Muniz to continue such form until the end of the season, he could be an interesting option for the Old Trafford outfit to pursue as backup to Hojlund.

According to MARCA’s information, he would certainly jump at the chance to do so.