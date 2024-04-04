INEOS could hold the balance of power in Manchester United target Mikayil Faye’s future

Barcelona are preparing to offer Manchester United target, Mikayil Faye, as part of a deal to sign Khephren Thuram form OGC Nice.

Manchester United have had their fair share of defensive issues as they have incredibly given up 81 shots in three league games in March.

With the heartbreaking news of Lisandro Martinez suffering his third serious injury of the campaign, the Red Devils currently don’t have any centre backs without a question mark over their future at the club.

In this context, it is clear that new owners INEOS will aim to bring in a centre back or two and some of the most reported names of late have been Jarrad Branthwaite, Gleison Bremer and most recently of all, Faye.

United have reportedly been keeping a keen eye on the Senegalese defender and have been scouting him for the last three months.

It was also relayed here that Barcelona would also be open to selling him but only with an advantageous buy-back option for themselves, a deal a club the size of United would be unlikely to entertain.

Sport have added another fascinating layer to the transfer story by referencing the potential role INEOS’ other club, Nice, could play in any deal.

The Catalan outlet reports that due to Barca’s well-documented financial issues, the club will need to be creative to carry out any meaningful transfer dealings this summer.

Therefore, one possible solution is to use Faye as bait for Nice, in the Blaugrana’s pursuit of midfielder Thuram.

“His contract ends in 2025 and his current valuation is €35 million, a figure that Barça could pay and could potentially even lower the price if a player enters in exchange, as would be the case with Faye. Thuram is not the first option for the Blaugrana, but given the way the economy and market prices are, he could jump up the list as the days go by”.

It is an interesting thought as the paper also highlights Barca’s desire for Nice to sell Jean-Clair Todibo to a club like Manchester United as they stand to gain €12m in “pure profit” from a potential deal of €60m.

Sport’s reasoning is that the sale of Todibo would mean the French club will be in the market for a replacement and will be happy to shop at Barcelona again due to the success of the Todibo deal.

It is also intriguing from a United perspective as Ratcliffe could refuse to include a buy-back option in the deal for Faye and then sell the player to Old Trafford in the future once he has gained some experience in the French league.

The potential for the two clubs to work together in this way is an exciting possibility for both clubs as United could ensure a more stable environment for loaning young players and Nice could have first option on some of Carrington’s biggest jewels.

In return, the Red Devils could then have first option at any exciting starlets or players Nice develop at the club, like the established Todibo or a hypothetical Faye deal in the future.

