Jason Wilcox remains a Jadon Sancho fan and Manchester United could perform a U-turn



After years of neglect during the Glazers regime, Manchester United’s fortunes finally seem to be looking up at least off the pitch with new co-owners INEOS shaking things up.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first port of call since being named the owner of 27.7 percent of the club has been to try and change the way the club operates behind-the-scenes.

A proper structure will finally be in place at the club with Omar Berrada set to join as CEO while Dan Ashworth is expected to be the new sporting director but when he will join remains to be seen.

As recently relayed by The Peoples Person, Jason Wilcox of Southampton is expected to be named the new technical director with INEOS keen on his services considering the work he has done at the Saints and previously at Manchester City.

Sancho-Wilcox connection

During his time at City, he came into contact with the then-City academy shining gem Jadon Sancho and The Manchester Evening News have claimed Wilcox’s arrival could see a change in the forward’s future.

Sancho was sent out on loan in January after he fell out with the manager following training-related complaints.

The Southampton director was the coach when Sancho was 15 and Wilcox was full of praise for the youngster. Sir Jim has already indicated that the new-look team will take a call on the playing style of the club, as well as the future of the manager.

Recruitment will also be taken out of Ten Hag’s hands even though he is keen to retain some degree of control. And MEN claim Wilcox could ask the management to persist with Sancho considering his immense potential.

“Erik ten Hag could be in for an awkward reunion with Jadon Sancho if Jason Wilcox joins Manchester United.

Future remains uncertain

“Over the years, Wilcox has worked with some brilliant young players who have gone on to become senior internationals. One of those players was Jadon Sancho, who is set to return to United in the summer following the expiration of his loan at Borussia Dortmund.”

The England international is currently out on loan at his former club with the Bundesliga side keen to hold on to him for the long term.

They are even attempting to agree a cut-price fee for the 24-year-old but INEOS are unlikely to give in to their demands even if a sale is the outcome.

Whether the winger agrees to return remains to be seen. If the manager is sacked, his chances of returning instantly go up. And on current form, it is difficult to envisage Ten Hag remaining in the hot seat.