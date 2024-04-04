Kieran McKenna linked with shock move to Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp

Former Manchester United coach, Kieran McKenna, has been linked with the upcoming vacancy at Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp leaves his role at the end of the season.

The Northern Irishman has been lauded as “the most exciting” young coach in England as he has led his Ipswich side to first place in the Championship and is on course to secure back-to-back promotions.

No manager has won more points in the land since the start of last season, as the Tractor Boys have bulldozed all in front of them.

The 37-year-old’s attacking style and risky football was highlighted in Ipswich’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Easter Monday, with the side from Portman Road scoring the winner in the 97th minute.

The East Anglian team’s fine form has seen numerous Premier League clubs pay very close attention to McKenna’s work with Crystal Palace heavily linked with a swoop before they went on to appoint Oliver Glasner.

It was even reported recently that his former club, United, have an interest in re-hiring him to take over the reins from Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

However, The Mirror have reported that McKenna is a “dark horse to become the next Liverpool boss”.

It is reported that Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony, believes he is destined to manage a so-called ‘Big Six’ side after his outstanding work at Ipswich.

Elaborating further on the issue he stated, “I love his brand of football. I’ve been watching him since last year in League One and what he’s done. You can say that Ipswich are a big club, but they didn’t go out and spend mega-millions in the summer.

“They kept a large part of the squad and the team from League One and they’re top of the Championship with five or six games to go, it’s incredible really. It’s not just his coaching and managing, it’s his style as well. It’s great to watch.

“I think he’s destined for the top. I think he wins promotion with Ipswich this year and he’ll surprise people with what he’ll do with them in the Premier League.

“That’s with due respect to Ipswich. I respect everything they’ve done there, but I don’t think you can keep a guy like that down forever.”

United fans will certainly be keeping a keen eye on his progress and will hope that there is no truth in the idea that the self-proclaimed Red Devils fan will do the unthinkable and take on the challenge of replacing Klopp at Anfield of all places.