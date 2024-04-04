Manchester United contact Palmeiras for teenage sensation Thalys



Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Brazilian giants Palmeiras over the potential signing of wonderkid Thalys.

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are monitoring Thalys, who is widely considered to be the next big talent to emerge from the South American country.

Thalys has been hailed as “the new Endrick.” It’s believed that Palmeiras want a fee around the €42.5 million they received from Real Madrid for Endrick.

It was later relayed that United could get a deal done for the 19-year-old at a slightly lower price, should the Red Devils be open to including a sell-on clause that would allow Palmeiras to reap some money from any future resale of the 2005-born player.

In addition to United, other parties interested in Thalys include Barcelona and Juventus.

News outlet Trivela have given an update on the teenager and indicated that United have made a major move in their efforts to steal a march on other European outfits eyeing him.

The publication points out, “Manchester United are investigating the signing of attacking midfielder Thalys, 19, currently with Palmeiras under-20s. Trivela learned from club sources, along with the Premier League Brasil, that the English made contact to understand the values ​​in the case of a possible negotiation.”

“United’s approach was not the player’s first inquiry from Europe. In February, an Italian club also looked into signing him.”

“For now, Palmeiras understands that the striker will have space at the club, and does not intend to trade him.”

For the U20s last season, Thalys plundered 14 goals. This term so far, he has managed three goals in five games in the Copa São Paulo. That’s an average of a goal every 130 minutes of action.

Much like Endrick, Thalys is also very versatile and can play in a number of positions across the pitch.

He initially started out as a midfielder but his eye for goal and incredible instincts in attack led to him being pushed higher up the park.

At the moment, Thalys predominantly plays in the striker position but he can also be deployed just behind the number nine or even on the flanks.

At 1.84m, he is much taller than Real Madrid-bound Endrick and offers a bit more aerial threat when attacking set-pieces or finishing off crosses.

It has been suggested that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe want a young striker to deputise Rasmus Hojlund and provide stiff competition for the Dane. Thalys fits this description.