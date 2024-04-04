Manchester United have kept aside €150m for Rodrygo this summer

Manchester United have been linked to a sensational €150m move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo.

The Red Devils certainly need to address their attacking woes this season as they have scored a paltry 40 goals in 29 league matches this season.

Antony Martial has spent his last season at the club on the treatment table and Marcus Rashford has faltered massively in response to his incredible season last year. Most of the attacking quality has been shouldered by 21 year old Rasmus Hojlund and 19 year old Alejandro Garnacho.

As a result, United have been linked to a variety of attackers but one name that has cropped up recently is that of Real Madrid’s Brazilian, Rodrygo. The Old Trafford side have been reported to be closely monitoring the forward who has scored 15 goals this season for Los Blancos.

In addition, it has also been relayed here that he could be forced out of the Spanish league leaders to make room for the incoming Kylian Mbappe.

Defensa Central have added to this report by claiming that Real Madrid know all about Manchester United’s plans for the Brazilian this summer.

According to the Spanish outlet, United aim to use the Bernabeu team’s own tactics against them.

“Manchester United are his (Rodrygo) most active suitors and so far only the Red Devils have taken the step of presenting an offer. They will not do it now, of course, but they could ‘copy’ the strategy that Real Madrid used with Kylian Mbappé in the summer of 2021”.

They are referring to the €180m and €200m offers made for the Frenchman, knowing that they would likely be rejected but to put pressure on the Parisian club in the last days of the window.

It is reported that United will “reserve up to €150 million and that the bosses at The Theatre of Dreams would launch a ‘probe’ offer of €120 million for Rodrygo. If Real Madrid refuses, they will increase the transfer up to €150 million as a last resort” in August.

However, United are warned by the Spanish paper that neither President Florentino Perez or the player wants a move and both are keen for the Brazilian to stay exactly where he is. So even a ludicrous offer of €150m would be rejected by the team from the Spanish capital.

It is certainly plausible Madrid may look to offload an attacker with Mbappe coming in and they would probably prefer to lose Rodrygo than Vinicius Junior.

However, if the player and president both want him to stay, the result is normally clear.

Moreover, in a summer of Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules being put to the test, it is highly improbable that United have €150m lying around just for Rodrygo.

The club are clearly in the market for a centre back or two, a left back, a midfielder and an attacker. It seems pollyannish to suggest the Mancunian club could spend the quantity of money being mentioned by the Spanish paper on anyone player, never mind Rodrygo.

There is no doubt the player is a talent and has won it all at Madrid at only 23 years old, but it is not unreasonable to suggest that no club in world football is offering that sort of money for the man from Osasco, not even United.